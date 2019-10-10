Ivan Rakitic Admits to Barcelona Frustrations & Opens Door for Potential Move Away

Ivan Rakitic has admitted that a lack of playing time at Barcelona has left him frustrated, and that he will do 'everything' he can to earn more minutes on the pitch.

The arrival of Frenkie de Jong has limited his first-team opportunities this campaign, with the Croatian only playing 187 minutes of football under manager Ernesto Valverde - finding himself on the bench for six of the club's eight league fixtures.

After joining the club from Sevilla in 2014, Rakitic has gone on to feature 274 times for Barça and lifted four La Liga titles and a Champions League crown during a hugely successful stint in Catalonia. Frustrations have begun to creep in recently, however, with Rakitic opening the door to a possible move away after revealing he is growing weary with the reduced first-team opportunities.

"I don't know what will come now. It's tough because I want to play and not just be part of the team. I will do everything possible to change my situation," he told Croatian outlet 24sata, as relayed by Sport. "I don't know what will come now. It's tough because I want to play and not just be part of the team. I will do everything possible to change my situation."

"I have two years left on my deal and there's no better place to play than Barcelona, the best club in the world, but I need to play and not just enjoy walks around the city and the beach."

One of the sides linked with Rakitic over the summer were Manchester United, who may rekindle their interest given the nature of the 31-year-old's comments. It must be said though, while there is clear frustration from the midfielder, he confessed that playing for the league champions is still a possibility.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"I spoke with people at the club everyone knew I had other options," he added. "I want to fight so that the team see me ready to deliver on the pitch. I want to thank the fans for the affection they showed me this weekend, but if nothing changed, we will have to sit down and talk about my situation again."