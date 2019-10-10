Juventus Preparing January Move for Chelsea's Emerson as Maurizio Sarri Eyes Reunion

Juventus are readying a bid for Chelsea left-back Emerson in January, with coach Maurizio Sarri looking to bolster his defensive options at the Allianz Stadium.

After leaving Stamford Bridge for Turin over the off-season, the 60-year-old has made a solid start to life back in Serie A, his side sitting top of the table. La Vecchia Signora have failed to win just one of their opening seven fixtures in the league, though three members of the backline are currently missing through injury.

Central-defender Giorgio Chiellini is expected to be out until March due to a cruciate ligament rupture, whilst full-back pairing Danilo and Mattia De Sciglio are likewise absent with muscular issues.

According to CalcioMercato, Sarri is aiming to bring in reinforcements once the winter transfer window opens, with the Bianconeri boss identifying Emerson as his preferred option.

The Brazilian-born defender has made six appearances for Chelsea in all competitions during the 2019/20 campaign, five of which have come in the Premier League.

Emerson struggled for game-time in the top-flight last term, but found favour from Sarri in the Blues' Europa League fixtures, featuring in 11 matches as the side marched on to the final in Baku.

The 25-year-old was included in the starting lineup to face Arsenal at the Olympic Stadium, helping the team defeat their rivals 4-1 in what proved to be the manager's final game before departing.

Frank Lampard's subsequent appointment at Chelsea has seen Emerson handed a greater role in the squad, the new man regularly choosing to play him over former first-choice Marcos Alonso.

His strong showings in 2019/20 have convinced Sarri that he is the ideal candidate to provide competition for current incumbent Alex Sandro, though the English club will not allow Emerson to go without a fight.

The Londoners are reportedly set to offer the Italian international a contract extension that would keep him at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024.

