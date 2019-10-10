Liverpool Duo Reject Chance for Time Off in Bid to Earn Starting Berth Under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool duo Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Adam Lallana have shunned offers from Jurgen Klopp to take time off this international break, instead opting to continue training in a bid to force their way back into the first-team fold.

Neither player was selected by Gareth Southgate to link up with the England squad, which comes as no real surprise given they have found themselves on the Reds' bench over the last few weeks.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month's #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria!https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

England take on the Czech Republic and Bulgaria in Euro 2020 qualifying, with Southgate's side in a commanding position to qualify from their group as winners. He has, however, opted for different midfield options to aid him in that quest, with the likes of Harry Winks and Ross Barkley getting the nod over the Liverpool duo.

As reported in Thursday's edition of the Daily Mirror, relayed by the Express, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Lallana were not happy to take time off and rest in the wake of their Three Lions snubs - instead looking to prove their fitness to the German boss and earn valuable Premier League minutes for the club.

Having returned from a long-term injury sustained in the Champions League last term, former Arsenal man Chamberlain made his first league start against Southampton this season, but that has been one of only two in the top-flight thus far.

For Lallana, it has been even more frustrating. The 31-year-old has played only 11 minutes of football this term.

Another player who turned down the offer of a short break was goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazilian has been out of action since injuring his calf on the opening day of the season, with Spaniard Adrian filling in during his absence.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

It seems for Adrian though, that his time in the first-team may be up - after Alisson opted to remain at Melwood and work on his fitness in preparation for his highly anticipated comeback.