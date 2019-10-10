Man Utd 'Hopeful' of Having 6 Players Return for Crunch Premier League Clash With Liverpool

Manchester United are 'hopeful' of having six first-team stars back in contention for their upcoming clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been burdened with numerous injuries to key players this season, with as many as ten of his senior squad currently sidelined with some form of knock or illness.

"They say hard work pays off, but what about hard work in the heat?"



🎥: @PaulPogba #MUFC pic.twitter.com/O9ZNfDuEKo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 8, 2019

Injuries aside, the club have made a dire start to the season - finding themselves as low as 12th in the table with just nine points from their opening eight league matches.

Their most convincing victory came on the opening day of the season, when a near-fully fit United brushed aside Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford - the only match this campaign in which they've scored more than one goal.

With arch-rivals Liverpool awaiting them after the international break, Sky Sports report that Solskjaer is aiming to have six of his ten unavailable players back for the Old Trafford showdown.

The primary focus centres around Paul Pogba, who has travelled to Dubai this week to undergo rehab on the ankle problem which has limited him to just two appearances in the last five matches. The 'suggestion' is that he will be fit to face the Reds.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

At the back, centre half Victor Lindelof is recovering from a back problem, but should be healed in time to partner Harry Maguire in central defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another who should return to the side after contracting tonsillitis, a problem which will have passed ahead of the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side.

Back in training is fellow full-back Luke Shaw, who also looks likely to be in contention, meaning that Solskjaer may have the luxury of being able to choose his first choice back four for just the fourth time this term.

In an attacking sense, both Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood look set to be part of the squad at least after recovering from illness and a minor back problem respectively.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, regardless of returning players, United will need to contend with a side who have a perfect record in the Premier League this season, winning all eight of their clashes and sitting pretty atop the table with an eight point gap over nearest challengers Manchester City.