Manchester United Ready to Step Up Pursuit of Leicester Duo as Search for Reinforcements Continues

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a move to sign Leicester City duo James Maddison and Ben Chilwell, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to bolster his squad.

The Red Devils have previously shown an interest in both Maddison and Chilwell, but nothing materialised. The pair have been in exceptional form this season, with the Foxes currently sat fourth in the league table, but only two points adrift of second-placed Manchester City.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

United, meanwhile, have endured a miserable start to the 2019/20 campaign, currently sat in 12th place after eight matches. As a result, it appears as though the club are looking to act by bringing in reinforcements, with Mario Mandzukic having reportedly 'verbally agreed' to a January switch to Old Trafford.

To add to this, a United source, as quoted by the Sun, has now revealed that the club are considering making a move for Maddison and Chilwell, who both fit the bill. The source revealed: “We have already compiled a scouting report of both of them. We have been watching them for a few years now.

“They fit all the right requirements and criteria in terms of quality and keeping an English core which is important."

Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

Although the manager appears to be a fan of the Leicester pair, the source continued by stating that it will be hard to conclude deals for the pair of them at the same time.

The United source confirmed: “Ole likes them but it would be difficult to get them both at the same time. We will have to wait and see what happens.”

Maddison was due to join up with the England squad, but has since withdrawn due to illness. Chilwell, meanwhile, is in line to feature for the Three Lions in the upcoming fixtures.