Mason Mount in Contention for First England Start in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Mason Mount is in contention for a place in the England starting XI on Friday night, after impressing Gareth Southgate hugely during international training at St. George's Park.

The Chelsea midfielder has made a wonderful start to life as a Premier League player since returning to west London from his loan spell at Derby County, starting each one of his club's top-flight fixtures and netting four goals in the league already.

His fine form was rewarded with his first senior appearance for the Three Lions on 7th September this year, coming on as a 67th-minute substitute during England's 4–0 home win over Bulgaria in UEFA Euro 2020 qualification. Since then, Mount has continued to push on for his club, impressing both Frank Lampard and Southgate enough to start regularly in the Premier League and be called back up to the national squad.

It looks as if Mount could go one better on Friday, however. The Mirror claim he is 'pushing' for a role in the starting lineup, with Southgate and assistant Steve Holland both being immensely impressed with the 20-year-old's showings in recent weeks. The latter even went to watch Mount in the Blues' romp against Southampton, a game in which the midfielder scored his side's second goal.

Such has been his form for club, Mount has dislodged Ross Barkley from the starting lineup while new signing Christian Pulisic has been left with a role on the bench - despite his £58m price tag.

England are currently cruising in Euro 2020 qualifying, with four wins from their opening four matches, scoring 19 goals and conceding just four so far. The match in Prague against the Czechs pits first against second, with the home side to tie level with Southgate's side on points should they claim an unlikely win.

The Mirror add that England are likely to lineup in a 4-3-3 formation for the game in Prague and following clash against Bulgaria in Sofia, with Jadon Sancho expected to get the nod over out-of-form Marcus Rashford in the attacking three.