Mesut Ozil 'in Talks' With Fenerbahce Over January Loan Departure From Arsenal

Reports emitting from Turkey suggest that Arsenal have begun opening talks with Fenerbahce over the loan departure of outcast midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Unai Emery placed the German in his pool of five captains at the end of last month, but that decision has done nothing to help his cause after being frozen out of the last three matchday squads and coming under public scrutiny from his manager.

In total, Ozil has made just one Premier League appearance this term, coming in the 2-2 draw with Watford, but since has been overlooked with Emery preferring to use Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock in the number 10 role. His only other outing for the senior squad came during a Carabao Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, in what has been a dismal start to the season for the 30-year-old.

Emery recently spoke of his decision to omit him from the squad to face Standard Liege, stating: "When I decided he shouldn't be in the squad it's because I think other players deserved it more."

Earning a colossal £350k-per-week at the Emirates Stadium, Emery has been trying to offload the former Real Madrid player to anyone interested, but the financial implications and Ozil's unwillingness to leave have proved a major stumbling block.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Nevertheless, it appears as if a suitor has been found. Turkish outlet Takvim claim that Fenerbahce's director of football Damien Comolli got in contact with the Gunners about a January loan, one which will see Arsenal subsidise some of the player's wages.

Historically, Turkish news outlets have a tendency to sensationalise reports, however, it appears as if Ozil is closer to the Arsenal exit than ever before. Furthermore, the opportunity to join his boyhood club may be too hard to refuse given his situation at Arsenal.

Ozil has spent six years with the Gunners since joining from the Spanish capital in 2013 on a deal worth £42m, turning out 233 times for the club and claiming three FA Cup triumphs during that time.

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

This current international break could see progress be made, with the player himself not in action after retiring from Die Mannschaft in controversial circumstances in July last year. Fit and ready, the next match for Arsenal is an away trip to Sheffield United, one that should Ozil be absent from, may very well be the final nail in the coffin.

