Norway vs Spain Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norway take on Spain on Saturday in a match that could come to define the outcome of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

The Scandinavians come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Sweden and will be desperate to avoid defeat this weekend.

They face a tough task to get anything against a Spain side who have won every one of their group games so far and who most recently put Faroe Islands to the sword - scoring four without reply.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 12 October What Time Is Kick Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Ullevaal Stadion Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Norway's 24 man squad has a number of notable absentees. Iver Fossum and Erling Braut Håland, probably the hottest prospect in Europe right now, both miss out.

Despite this, the Norway team remains strong. Martin Odegaard - who has been in scintillating form for Real Sociedad so far this season - and Joshua King are both exciting attacking options, whilst Håvard Nordtveit is a very solid central defender.

On paper though, Spain have the far stronger squad. Even with Jordi Alba, César Azpilicueta, Isco, Paco Alcácer, Álvaro Morata, and Marco Asensio all missing out for a variety of reasons, La Furia Roja still have a wealth of talent to choose from.

Santi Cazorla returns to the squad courtesy of some impressive performances for Villarreal and there could also be debuts for Sergio Reguilón, Pau Torres, and Gerard Moreno, who have all received their first call-ups.

Predicted Lineups

Norway Jarstein; Elabdellaoui, Nordtveit, Reginiussen, Aleesami; Johansen, Berge, Selnæs, Henriksen, Odegaard, King. Spain De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Llorente, Reguilón; Busquets, Saul, Thiago; Cazorla, Ceballos, Rodrigo.

Head to Head Record

The two nations have met on seven previous occasions, with Spain nearly always coming out on top.





La Furia Roja have won five of the encounters to Norway's one, with a solitary match ending in a goalless draw.





In the most recent meeting, Spain ran out 2-1 winners. The game was the opening fixture for both sides in their respective Euro 2020 qualifying campaigns, with goals from Rodrigo and Sergio Ramos cancelling out a Josh King penalty.

Recent Form

Norway are unbeaten in their last five qualifying games but will be frustrated that the majority of these matches have ended in draws.

The Lions have tied half of their six games so far, whilst also slipping to a defeat to Spain in their opening game, before beating group minnows Malta and the Faroe Islands.

Spain, in stark contrast, have a perfect qualifying record. Robert Moreno's side have won every game in Group F so far and haven't lost since Croatia bested them in the Nations League.

Here’s how both countries have performed in their last five games.

Norway Spain Sweden 1-1 Norway (8/9) Spain 4-0 Faroe Islands (8/9) Norway 2-0 Malta (5/9) Romania 1-2 Spain (5/9) Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway (10/06) Spain 3-0 Sweden (10/6) Norway 2-2 Romania (7/6) Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain (7/6) Norway 3-3 Sweden (26/3) Malta 0-2 Spain (26/3)

Prediction

All signs point to Spain winning this one. They're in electric form, have a far stronger squad and their opponents are without a few key players.

However, Norway will be fired up, knowing a result here would massively increase their chances of qualification. Expect this to be a competitive game that Spain should just about edge.