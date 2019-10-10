Pep Guardiola Claims Phil Foden is Worth More Than £450m to Manchester City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on young attacker Phil Foden, saying no amount of money would convince him to sell the teenager - even the equivalent of £450m.

The 19-year-old is yet to start a Premier League game for the Sky Blues in 2019/20, making a total of four appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, he is held in high regard by both his coach and the club's hierarchy, with the England Under-21 international earmarked as the long-term successor to David Silva once the Spaniard leaves next summer.

Foden struck his first goal of the campaign as City downed Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in early October, his stoppage time arrow sealing a second straight Champions League victory for the Cityzens.





Speaking to the Sun about the youngster's situation at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola stated: "We didn't give Foden a new contract by accident. He is the only player that can't be sold under any circumstances - the only one. Not even for €500m.

"Phil is going nowhere - Phil is City. We won't be signing anyone else for that position. When David Silva leaves, we know exactly who our new magician will be. He's grown up with us. He's one of us and he is going to be brilliant - one of the Premier League's best.

"It's better to take things slowly," Guardiola explained. "One thing is clear: Foden has a place in City's first team. I'd be interested to see if a different manager would have given him his chance to develop, or loaned him out.

"I don't like leaving him out of certain games, but I must think of the whole squad. Phil understands that."





The Catalan has allowed fellow academy starlets Jadon Sancho and Brahim Diaz to leave Manchester in recent years, the former joining Borussia Dortmund in 2017, before his counterpart switched to Real Madrid in January last season.

However, he chose to fast-track Foden into the senior setup, affording the playmaker time to continue his development and adapt to the demands of elite-level football.

