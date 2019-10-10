Real Madrid Set to Send Brahim Diaz Out on Loan Against Youngster's Wishes

Real Madrid will attempt to send Brahim Diaz out on loan once the winter transfer window opens, though the youngster is eager to remain at the Bernabeu.

Los Blancos purchased him from Manchester City in January for a fee of €17m, with the winger making 11 appearances in the closing months of 2018/19. However, Diaz is yet to play for the club this term, tumbling down the pecking order at Real after the signings of fellow forwards Eden Hazard, Rodrygo and Luka Jovic.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Nevertheless, coach Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of the Spain Under-21 international and believes a loan spell would be beneficial for his long-term development.





AS report that Diaz is firmly against plans to ship him out for the remainder of the campaign, a stance that has the backing of his agent and father, Sufiel.

The latter has discussed the situation with Zidane and the Madrid hierarchy, explaining that his son will not entertain the notion of a loan move as he feels that he is at the level required for a first-team inclusion.

City held the 20-year-old in a similar regard during his time at the Etihad Stadium, with the Mancunian's refusal to hand him a greater role in the senior squad leading to his switch to Real.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

Diaz spent three years with the Sky Blues, but played in just 15 games for the club - five coming in Premier League action - after being made to wait for a chance by Pep Guardiola.





He faces a comparable challenge at the Bernabeu, given the presence of Gareth Bale and Vinicius Junior in the squad, as well as the aforementioned summer arrivals.

Real currently sit top of La Liga following the first eight fixtures of the campaign, their unbeaten record in domestic competition seeing the side hold a two-point lead over rivals Barcelona.

