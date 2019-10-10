Rodri Admits Liverpool Are the Best Team in Europe After 'Lots of Improvements'

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has admitted that he and his Manchester City teammates face a tough time catching up with Liverpool in the Premier League this season, calling Jurgen Klopp's side the 'best in Europe'.

The Citizens are currently eight points adrift of their Premier League rivals after only eight games. The Reds have a 100% win record so far this season, whereas City have already lost twice and drawn once.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

As a result, summer signing Rodri has been quick to praise the Champions League winners, highlighting their supreme record over the past couple of seasons. Speaking to ESPN FC, Rodri claimed: "The team to beat is Liverpool now and that has been seen the last two seasons. They are the champions of Europe so everyone wants to beat them, not just us.





"They're a great team, they have improved a lot of things, they're a very good team, and they're the best team in England and in Europe."

The Anfield side stormed to Champions League glory last season, while Pep Guardiola's men went on to claim an unprecedented domestic treble. As a result of the two clubs' success in recent seasons, there has been a growing rivalry.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

When asked whether Manchester United or Liverpool were the Sky Blues' fiercest rivals, Rodri replied: "I don't know, I had never been in the city before, I don't know how people in the city feel."





The Spaniard has slotted seamlessly into the base of the City midfield, but admitted he is still learning his role: "I am learning new things, how to go, when to stay, when I have to do a tactical foul, when I have to jump. It's good for me to learn these things."

Rodri and his teammates are due to face off against Liverpool at Anfield in an already crucial match in the league on November 10.