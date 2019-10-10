A Way Too Early Assessment of Arsenal's Summer Signings

Yes, we know, we know, it's early days. Players need to adapt, teams need to gel. How on earth can we rate how well a new signing has done just two months into the new season?

Well that's not going to stop us.

Arsenal were one of the busiest clubs this transfer window, signing a number of players, including Nicolas Pepe for a record fee of £72m. William Saliba was also signed from Saint-Etienne, but was loaned back to the French club, so he won't appear on the list.

Let's take a look at how the Gunners' five summer signings have fared so far this season.

Dani Ceballos

Despite Arsenal fans raving on about this guy...what has he actually shown?

Sure, he's good on the ball and has good technical ability, but he's really done nothing with it. He also came from Real Madrid in order to gain some first team experience, but he's failed to nail down a place in the starting XI as of yet.

He has scored the one goal so far this season, which came in the Europa League against Standard Liege, and will most certainly want to add to that tally before the season ends.

Grade: C

Gabriel Martinelli

I'm sure Arsenal fans didn't expect the 18-year-old to be this good when he signed for the London club this summer. But boy, has he looked impressive.

Martinelli has made two starts for the Gunners, once in the League Cup and once in the Europa League, and he scored four times in those games. His clinical finishing has been a joy to behold, and his all round play has been marvellous too.

He looks a great prospect, and Arsenal fans will be hoping to see more of him now in the Premier League.

Grade: A

David Luiz

There's a reason Frank Lampard had no qualms with shifting him to Chelsea's London rivals. David Luiz is as erratic as they come, and has showcased that since signing for Arsenal.

His performance against Watford was abysmal, yet that wasn't even the worst of the bunch. He was run ragged by the Liverpool front line at Anfield, and has done little to shore up the Gunners' defence.

A goal and clean sheet at home to Bournemouth has been his highlight in an Arsenal shirt, but even for the £8m he was signed for, he has a long way to go to back up that small price tag.

Grade: D

Kieran Tierney

Tierney has seriously struggled with injuries since signing for Arsenal from Celtic, but he is on the verge of finally starting in the Premier League after making a couple of appearances in the Europa League and League Cup.

The flying left-back has looked very, very good when he has taken to the field this season, and looks to be the Gunners' answer to Andy Robertson. Arsenal have been looking for a left back who can cross a ball for years, and they may have found their man.

He has demonstrated the huge quality he has, albeit not at Premier League level. But if he continues in that vein, Arsenal will have a top class player at their disposal.

Grade: B

Nicolas Pepe

Signed for £75m, Arsenal fans would have been expecting a little more from their record signing. But Pepe has been majorly underwhelming.

His one goal came from the penalty spot on against Aston Villa, but generally his end product has been appalling. His performance against Manchester United was nothing short of terrible.

However, he has shown glimpses of what he has to offer, with some direct running and gliding past players with ease. If he can find some confidence and make some better decisions in the final third, then he may become the player Arsenal fans thought he would be.

Grade: D