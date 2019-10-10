When & Where to Watch Atlético Madrid's Players During the October International Break

A total of ten Atlético Madrid players have jetted off to join up with their senior international sides across the globe.

Diego Simeone's side currently sit third in La Liga, one point Barcelona and three behind the leaders Real Madrid, their arch rivals. Simeone will be hoping all his players return fit and healthy when their league campaign resumes in the next couple of weeks.

In the meantime, here's how you can follow the current crop of internationals.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

Having won three of their games so far against Latvia, Poland and Israel, Jan Oblak will be hoping his side can progress to the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

The Slovenian has been instrumental between the sticks for both club and country and will be rallying his side when they face North Macedonia on Thursday and Austria four days later.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream North Macedonia vs. Slovenia Thursday October 10 @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Slovenia vs. Austria Sunday October 13 @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button

Saúl Ñíguez (Spain) Saúl Ñíguez is the only Spaniard in the Atlético camp to be called up to the national team by manager Robert Moreno. With his country potentially just one win from qualification, the 24-year-old is expected to get minutes when Spain face both Norway and Sweden. He played an influential role in his country's 2-1 away victory over Romania in September, Moreno's first game as permanent coach of the national team. Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Norway vs. Spain Saturday October 12 @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football

Sweden vs. Spain Tuesday October 15 @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League

José Giménez (Uruguay) José Giménez is expected to be involved when Uruguay take on Peru in twice in consecutive international friendlies. The first is scheduled to take place in Montevideo and the reverse match in Lima. He will continue to partner his former teammate and good friend Diego Godín in the back line. Simeone has pinpointed Giménez as one of his key players following the departure of Godín to Inter, and will hope the 24-year-old doesn't pick up any sort of injury in either of the two matches. Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Uruguay vs. Peru Friday October 11 @ 00:00 (BST) Not in UK

Peru vs. Uruguay Wednesday October 16 @ 02:30 (BST) Not in UK

Kieran Trippier (England) Kieran Trippier has re-established himself as an England international since swapping north London for the Spanish capital. He has been a key figure under Simeone this season, starting seven of Atletico's eight matches in the current campaign. The 29-year-old started in the team that beat Bulgaria 4-0 at Wembley. A month on, he has been called up again, becoming the 26th man to represent England while playing abroad. Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Czech Republic vs. England

Friday 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST)

ITV 1 Bulgaria vs. England

Monday 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST)

ITV 1 Thomas Lemar (France) Lemar is a core part of Didier Deschamps' plans, and is vital in supplying width to the French national team. He will link up with former teammate Antoine Griezmann with whom he previously shared a dressing room. The 23-year-old could feature in some capacity when France come face-to-face with Iceland and Turkey in their Euro 2020 qualifiers. Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Iceland vs. France

Friday 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST)

Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

France vs. Turkey

Monday 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Main Event/NOW TV

Renan Lodi (Brazil) Having been called up to the Brazilian national team for the first time, Renan Lodi has been rewarded for his fine start at Los Rojiblancos. Yet, the defender recently admitted that he was struggling to adapt to life in Europe.



The 21-year-old has made seven appearances for Simeone's side so far, and most recently starred in the 0-0 draw with rivals Real Madrid in La Liga. He is expected to make his Brazil bow in friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria in Singapore.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Senegal vs. Brazil

Thursday 10 Oct @ 13:00 (BST)

LFCTV/LFC TV GO

Brazil vs. Nigeria

Sunday 13 Oct @ 13:00 (BST)

Not in UK



João Félix (Portugal)



The 19-year-old has started all of Atlético's eight matches in La Liga, netting on two occasions. He will hope to line up alongside Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo in the front three when Portugal take on Luxembourg and Ukraine.

João Félix and Ronaldo needed just seven minutes to put the Portuguese ahead in the match with Lithuania back in September.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Portugal vs. Luxembourg Friday 11 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football/NOW TV Ukraine vs. Portugal Monday 14 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football/NOW TV



Hector Herrera (Mexico)

The 29-year-old, despite Los Rojiblancos' 0-0 draw with Real Valladolid before the international break, was a key figure in the middle of midfield. He has hit the ground running since his summer move from Porto.

Herrera will come up against Bermuda, before a clash against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Bermuda vs. Mexico Saturday 12 Oct @ 02:00 (BST) Not in UK

Mexico vs. Panama Wednesday 16 Oct @ 02:30 (BST) Not in UK



Angel Correa (Argentina)

Angel Correa is a key part of Simeone's project, making five La Liga appearances this season and is a vital cog in the Argentina national team.

He is expected to battle it out with Erik Lamela for a place in the starting XI when his side takes on both Germany and Ecuador.

Game Date/Time TV Channel/Live Stream Germany vs. Argentina

Wednesday 9 Oct @ 19:45 (BST) Sky Sports Football

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Sunday 13 Oct @ 15:00 (BST) Not in UK

Stefan Savić (Montenegro)

Having made six starts for Atlético this season, former Manchester City defender Savić, will come up against Bulgaria and Kosovo in England's Group A.

Montenegro were beaten 3-0 by Czech Republic in their last qualifier back in September both at home and in the reverse fixture in Podgorica. They also drew 1-1 previously with Kosovo. They will be playing for pride in the remainder of the competition, but will be hoping for their first victory on Friday.