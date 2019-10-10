When & Where to Watch Manchester City's Players During the October International Break

Despite being arguably the best team in the world, the international break may have come at the perfect time for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

However, for a team with so much quality in their squad, it may be surprising to hear that there are only nine of their players away on international duty.

The players who have been called up are ready to get going for their nations over another (long) two weeks. Let's have a look at who they are and when they take to the pitch.

All TV/live stream information relates to UK availability.

Rodrigo (Spain)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Manchester City's summer signing has played well since arriving in England, yet it still feels as though he has some way to go before replacing Fernandinho adequately in the heart of midfield.

However, despite starting for the Sky Blues, Rodri is yet to nail down a place in the Spanish starting XI as there is a wealth of competition for his place. With two tricky away fixtures in Norway and then Sweden, the midfielder will be hoping he gets a chance to prove himself ahead of the European Championships next year.





Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Norway vs Spain Saturday 12 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Football Sweden vs Spain Tuesday 15 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

GIUSEPPE CACACE/GettyImages

The Algeria captain has been in fine form for his club this season, and will be hoping to take that into the international break. Mahrez will be busier than most though, as his side have three fixtures rather than two.





Algeria start with two friendly fixtures against DR Congo and Colombia, before they take on Morocco in the second leg of the African Nations Championship following a 0-0 draw in the fist game.





Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Algeria vs DR Congo Thursday 10 Oct @ 20.45 (BST) Not in UK Algeria vs Colombia Tuesday 15 Oct @ 20.00 (BST) Not in UK Morocco vs Algeria Friday 18 Oct @ TBF (BST) Not in UK

Raheem Sterling (England)

Robin Jones/GettyImages

Sterling has now confirmed himself as one of Manchester City and England's best players, and continues to impress every week for club and country.

Incredibly, his team mate Kyle Walker continues to be left out of the England setup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka seen as the future in the right-back position.

With two crucial qualifiers coming up, England will be looking to Sterling as one of the key men to help them get six points from six.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Czech Republic vs England Friday 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV1/ ITV Player Bulgaria vs England Monday 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) ITV1/ ITV Player

Claudio Bravo (Chile)

Alex Reyes/GettyImages

Despite struggling for game time at City, Bravo is still Chile's number one in between the sticks, and is expected to start both friendly games against Colombia and Guinea.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Colombia vs Chile Saturday 12 Oct @ 17.00 (BST) Not in UK Chile vs Guinea Tuesday 15 Oct @ 17.00 (BST) Not in UK

Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

TF-Images/GettyImages

With Sergio Aguero being left out, Otamendi is the only City player to be called up to the Argentina squad. However, his performances for City have been calamitous at times, illustrated by their recent form.

The centre back started and picked up a yellow in his nation's 2-2 draw with Germany on Wednesday night, and will likely feature again in their friendly against Ecuador.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Ecuador vs Argentina Sunday 13 Oct @ 15.00 (BST) Not in UK

Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Zinchenko has come under scrutiny over the last few games for his performances at left-back for City, but he should return to his favoured position in midfield for Ukraine during the two qualifying fixtures.

Ukraine are on fire in qualifiers, sitting at the top of their group and currently unbeaten. They take on Lithuania and then Portugal, and should they come out with two more wins from those games, then qualification will be pretty much certain.

Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Ukraine vs Lithuania Friday 11 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Red Button Ukraine vs Portugal Monday 14 Oct @ 19.45 (BST) Sky Sports Premier League

Gabriel Jesus and Ederson (Brazil)

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

Although he is City's no.1, Ederson continues to sit on the bench for Brazil behind Liverpool's Alisson Becker. However, with Alisson injured, he is likely to start in both friendlies against Senegal and Nigeria.

Jesus will also feature heavily, despite failing to nail down a starting place at City. For Brazil though, he is a key man, and will continue to forge a partnership with Roberto Firmino and Neymar up front.





Game Date/Time Channel/Live Stream Brazil vs Senegal Thursday 10 Oct @ 13.00 (BST) Not in UK Brazil vs Nigeria Sunday 13 Oct @ 13.00 (BST) Not in UK

Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

TF-Images/GettyImages

Joao Cancelo's omission from the Portugal squad is surprising, but with some more game time for City, it isn't likely to be something that lasts long.

However, Silva's call up is no surprise, with the little magician continuing to prove himself as one of the world's best players. He will be pivotal in his nation's qualifying games against Luxembourg and Ukraine.

