6 Things to Know About Arsenal Target And Current Feyenoord Youngster Orkun Kökçü

Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kökçü in recent months, with the Gunners reportedly plotting a move for the 18-year-old in January.

Since breaking into the first team last December after being hugely impressive at youth level for Feyenoord, the Haarlem-born youngster's performances in the Eredivisie have caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs across Europe (so he has Globetrotter potential, right?) and Arsenal eager to make a move before someone else does.

Kökçü is an exceptional talent, and with a move to the Premier League a real possibility, here are six things you will want to know about the young maestro in case he is donning the red of Arsenal come the new year.

He Was Scintillating for the Feyenoord Under-19 Side in the 2017/18 season

He came to attention during the 2017/18 season when the Dutch ace enjoyed a sensational season for the Feyenoord U19 side.

The midfielder scored an impressive 17 times, but even more staggering created a further 34 assists for De Stadionclub.

His ability to both cut defences open with ease as well as being both clinical and composed when in front of goal himself, makes it no surprise that he earned his way into the first team picture very quickly the following year.

He Excelled on His Debut for Feyenoord

Following on from his superb form at junior level, last December he was rewarded by then-manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst with a call up to the first team for Feyenoord’s match against Emmen in the Eredivisie.

After coming off the bench, the midfielder again delivered, but this time on the bigger stage, picking up a goal and assist when he came on as a substitute in his senior debut.

Kökçü has since become a first team regular under current boss Jaap Stam featuring in eight of the sides opening nine league games this term.

Former Gunner Robin van Persie Has Been a Mentor for the Playmaker

Playing alongside former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie at Feyenoord last season, Kökçü recently revealed he learnt a lot from the now retired Dutch striker.

As quoted by HITC, the 18-year-old when discussing his relationship with Van Persie stated: “Now he often gives me tips: That I should always be open, always think ahead, look around, I have to be playable and be able to help my fellow players."

This is advice the midfielder is clearly taking on board, with Kökçü carrying on from where he left off last year in the opening months of the 2019/20 season.

He Is an Established Youth International for Two Nations

Having been born in Haarlem to Turkish parents, Kökçü has represented the Netherlands at junior level for the U17, U18 and U19 side.

However, in July the playmaker announced his intent to play for the Turkish national team in the future and has since represented Turkey at U21 level against the England U21s in September in a UEFA European U21 Championship qualifying game.

After impressing in periods in that clash, a call up to the senior national side is surely in the pipeline for the youngster.

Kökçü Has Already Won Silverware in His Career

Even though Kökçü is aged just 18, he has already got a winner’s medal to his name, as part of the squad that won the Johan Cruyff Shield in August 2018.

The trophy, named after former Dutch footballing legend Johan Cruyff, is played by the winners of the Eredivisie title and the winners of the KNVB Cup competition.

After a tense 0-0 draw, Feyenoord, who were the winners of the KNVB Cup in the 2017/18 season beat PSV Eindhoven, the 2017/18 Eredivisie champions, 6-5 on penalties giving Kökçü his first taste of silverware.

He Has Found the Net in Europe

Lastly, after impressing on the domestic stage scoring four times in the league since making his debut last year, Kökçü has also found the net at European level netting against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a UEFA Europa League playoff match back in August in a game Feyenoord won 3-0 as they booked a spot in the group stages.

The midfielder finished off a sweeping move to open his account in Europe and will be hoping to add to it when he faces Young Boys in Group G later in October.