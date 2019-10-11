Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund & Everton Among Clubs Tracking Milan Star Ricardo Rodriguez

AC Milan defender Ricardo Rodriguez is attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe - as rumours continue to circulate suggesting he is unsettled.

The 27-year-old has been dislodged from Milan's first-team by new signing Theo Hernandez, enduring a watching brief from the substitutes bench over the past few weeks.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

As a result, it's claimed by Swiss-German publication Blick that Rodriguez has been unsettled by his lack of regular game time - leading a number of European clubs to take an interest in acquiring his services.

Atletico Madrid, Schalke, Dortmund, Everton and Roma are the clubs thought to be keeping an eye on Rodriguez's situation, though there is no suggestion that a bid is imminent from any of the interested parties.

Milan have already sanctioned the loan exit of Diego Laxalt this season, and with Ivan Strinic having already departed on a permanent basis, it's unlikely that I Rossoneri would allow Rodriguez to leave without finding a replacement first.

It was claimed earlier this summer that Barcelona and Arsenal were keen on Rodriguez, but a bid failed to materialise from either party. Milan's asking price was understood to be around the €15m mark, and would go someway to recouping the €20m forked out to bring Hernandez to the club from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez's unhappiness could stem from Milan's disastrous start to the season - which has seen manager Marco Giampaolo dismissed from his post after seven games. The 18-time Serie A winners have picked up just nine points, losing four times - including a dreadfully disappointing 2-0 defeat to neighbourhood rivals Inter in Derby della Madonnina.

They will hope that new manager Stefano Pioli, hired on a two-year deal, will be able to reverse their ailing fortunes - though Champions League qualification would appear to be unlikely despite the season being barely two months old.