Barcelona Scouts Reach Verdict on £90m-Rated Germany Starlet Kai Havertz

Barcelona are 'seriously considering' a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany starlet Kai Havertz, having concluded that he is the 'best young player in Germany'.

The 20-year-old has been making waves in the Bundesliga for some time, and netted 20 goals last season to propel himself into Joachim Löw's thinking on the international stage.

He's had a relatively slow season so far in Leverkusen's lethargic start to the campaign, but has still contributed directly to four goals in his side's opening ten matches, and remains highly thought of by the biggest clubs on the continent.

Jörg Schüler/GettyImages

And while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are among the monitoring parties, reports in Spain suggest it's Barcelona who hold the most concrete interest at present, having ruled over several scouting trips to watch him that he is the best young talent the Bundesliga has to offer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he remains Real Madrid's third-choice midfield target behind Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek.

That would suggest it remains unlikely they will turn to Havertz, which could open the door to Barça. He has been one of their targets for a while, and having watched him in the 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands in the last international break - in which he made a half-hour cameo from the bench - it is reported that he did enough to convince the Catalan contingent that he is an exemplary talent.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Having scored his first international goal against Argentina, a 2-2 draw in which Barça reportedly didn't even bother to watch him having already reached a verdict, he will have done his prospects of a move to Catalonia no harm.





Meanwhile, Leverkusen continue to play hardball over his signature, and value him somewhere between £60-90m depending on who you believe.