Bayern Munich CEO 'Won't Rule Out' Buying Ivan Perisic After Solid Start to Loan Spell

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to rule out the prospect of making Ivan Perisic's loan move from Inter permanent in the summer, after the Croatian's strong start to life back in the Bundesliga.

The German champions brought the Inter winger in on an initial loan as they looked to add some experience to their attacking ranks following the departures of Franck Ribéry and Arjen Robben, and although his game time has been carefully managed, he has scored twice in four league appearances.

There is a reported €20m-option to buy if they deem the spell a success, and although Rummenigge wouldn't be drawn into discussing the specifics, he did allude to an agreement with Inter to make the deal permanent if Bayern saw fit - and refused to deny they would pursue that avenue down the line.

“I won’t rule out Bayern Munich purchasing Perisic, as he has had a good start to the season,” Rummenigge told Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb.





“We have an agreement with Inter to discuss it later on and we’ll evaluate with the player too.”

Back in Italy, Inter haven't quite missed Perisic as much as many expected and, under Antonio Conte, have been tipped to break Juventus' stranglehold on Serie A.

Their hopes of doing so were dented somewhat when Juve picked up a narrow victory at San Siro at the weekend, but they sit just a point behind the leaders, and Rummenigge added he thinks they have it in them to go the distance.

“They look good to me and had an excellent start to the season, apart from the defeat to Juventus," he said. "They can win the Scudetto.

"Conte is doing a great job and the important thing is that the team has a reliable coach like him."

