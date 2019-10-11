Borussia Dortmund Legend Urges Jadon Sancho to Stay and Become One of the World's Best Players

Borussia Dortmund legend Jorg Heinrich has said that Jadon Sancho could become one of the world's best players and hopes the club keep hold of the England international.

Sancho has become a huge star since joining Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City, being directly involved in 26 goals in only 34 league games last season - 12 goals, 14 assists.

Sancho's form this season has been impressive too, as he tops the Bundesliga assist charts with five and has coupled that with three goals.

Heinrich, who won the Bundesliga and Champions League with Dortmund, has been singing the praises of Sancho in an interview with Omnisport, as quoted by Goal.





"Jadon can become one of the best players in Europe, or even the world," he said. "It won't be easy to keep him at Dortmund. We hope he plays one or two more seasons longer but we all know very, very big clubs with a lot of money want to have him in their team.





"He should know Dortmund is an excellent place for young players to play consistently and to develop on a very, very high level."

German football has become a place for young English talent to hone their skills, with Reiss Nelson notably impressing during a loan at Hoffenheim last season.

Sancho was never given the opportunity to play in the Premier League at Manchester City but has flourished since he arrived at Signal Iduna Park, showing that there is truth in what Heinrich is saying.

The decision is now up to Sancho to consider where his future lies. He has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe and if he wants to win the biggest honours then a move may be on the cards.

Then again, he needs to recognise that he is playing and succeeding at a high level at Borussia Dortmund and that his ability will only continue to grow if he is playing regularly.

Only time will tell whether Sancho will become one of the world's best and whether he will do this whilst in the yellow and black of Dortmund.