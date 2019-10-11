Diego Simeone Reveals The Manager He Respects the Most

Diego Simeone is never a man who minces his words - and now he has come out waxing lyrical about one of his European contemporaries.

And the man that Simeone has the most respect for is none other than European champion Jurgen Klopp.

There are similarities that can certainly be drawn between the Argentine and the German, and Simeone has spoken in glowing terms about Klopp.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"A manager that I respect? Jurgen Klopp without a doubt." Simeone said to Spanish broadcaster El Larguero.

"He had to lose things, as well as winning beautiful things, but he's always done it with one style. I see him really close to his players."

It is easy to recognise what Simeone is talking about here in terms of losing things, with both managers suffering Champions League final losses with Borussia Dortmund and Atlético Madrid, respectively.

But, both have equally achieved great successes with teams that are competing at the highest level of European football.

Atletico, famously winning La Liga ahead of rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Liverpool winning their sixth Champions League title last season, having lost in the previous final.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The certain styles of the two coaches may contrast with the defensively-minded Simeone making the Rojiblancos one of the toughest teams in Europe, and Klopp's rock-and-roll style of football focussed on pressing and outscoring opponents.

It will be intriguing to see if the two face off against each other in this season's Champions League as it would be a game full of tactical clashes.

Liverpool haven't started the new Champions League season in the way they would have hoped, suffering defeat at the hands of Napoli and struggling to overcome Red Bull Salzburg at home.

Atlético, on the other hand, are unbeaten but face competition from Juventus if they are to finish top of Group D.

Simeone will be hoping he can get one over his counterpart, however, as Klopp managed to go one step further than the ex-midfielder by winning the Champions League.