England: The Starting XI Which Should Face Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Hooray, we've reached the international break - meaning it's time for England to resume their Euro 2020 qualification against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Okay, okay, we're not overly thrilled by it either, but at least we get to see Gareth's handiwork with the Three Lions once more - as the build-up continues to next year's European extravaganza, spread across 12 host cities.

First things first, Gareth needs to pick his team for England's opening game in Prague - and here's what he should be thinking...

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford (GK) - Everton have been pretty dismal so far in the Premier League, and Pickford hasn't been great himself. However, in the absence of anyone better, he remains England's top dog - and should take the gloves.

Defenders

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - One man who isn't struggling this season is Trent Alexander-Arnold, as he continues to ride the crest of Liverpool's unstoppable wave. A shoo-in at right-back, despite Kieran Trippier's renaissance in the Madrid sunshine.

Michael Keane (RCB) - In the absence of John Stones, Everton's (yep, them again) Michael Keane is the man to step into the defensive breach. Let's hope he gets some advice from colleagues at how to defend corners.

Harry Maguire (LCB) - Never fear, Harry's here - ready to marshal the troops with his tag of the world's most expensive defender. He's not really enjoying himself at Manchester United thus far, so let's hope that a trip to Prague with the Three Lions brings out the best in him.

Ben Chilwell (LB) - Things are pretty rosey at Maguire's old stomping ground, Leicester - and one of their continued success stories is Ben Chilwell at left-back. He's been so good that both Manchester United and Chelsea want him, and he's guaranteed to start as a result.

Midfielders

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Declan Rice (DM) - The transition from West Ham to England, via Ireland, has been nothing short of seamless for 20-year-old Declan Rice. A natural in the anchor role, his reading of the game and timing of the tackle are just two of his many, many talents. Potentially a 100-cap star of the future, if he maintains this level.

Jordan Henderson (CM) - It's been a whirlwind year for Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, having hoisted the Champions League trophy high above his head in May. Premier League glory beckons too, but first he has a job to do getting up-and-down the field for his country.

Mason Mount (CM) - The rise of Mason Mount to international stardom has been swift, but you can't say he doesn't deserve it. Almost guaranteed to start, he'll be deployed in the attacking midfield role - where he'll be tasked with weaving, creating and finishing chances at will. Maybe not all at once, but you get the drift.

Forwards

Robin Jones/GettyImages

Jadon Sancho (RW) - The Bundesliga has proven to be the perfect place for Jadon Sancho to hone his craft, as he's now, rightly, considered England's best right-winger. Blistering pace, cracking delivery and handy with the ball at his feet; what more could you ask for?

Harry Kane (ST) - Being captain of England is probably what's saves Kane's bacon here - because if you base selection on form alone, Chelsea's Tammy Abraham is definitely the man who should get the nod. But, selection is not based on form alone and, as a result, Kane will take the armband and lead from the front.





Raheem Sterling (LW) - It's quite funny really when Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is criticised. 'Look at the team he's got', 'I could manage them and win the league' - two great quotes that you've no doubt heard somewhere. But what you should be hearing is 'LOOK AT RAHEEM STERLING's IMPROVEMENT!' Why? Because he's absolutely incredible now and is arguably England's most important player. Thanks Pep.

