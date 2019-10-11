Gerard Pique Hits Comedy Highlights With Repeat Appearance on Spanish TV Show

By 90Min
October 11, 2019

Barcelona centre-back Gerard Pique has made the most of the international break by appearing on chat show La Resistencia in Spain.

The 32-year-old, who infamously mugged off Real Madrid in his previous appearance on the show last year, was in fine and mischievous form once again – having been called 'Luis Figo' on the show the day prior.

He discussed a range of topics starting with Barcelona’s catastrophic collapse against Liverpool in the Champions League last year, with Pique handed a picture of a tweet which had Liverpool’s winning goal against the Catalan giants in it; saying: "Yesterday you called me Luis Figo and I had to become Luis Figo in the dressing room," signing the picture: "Suck my c**k. [By] Figo."

Broncano then offered Pique the challenge of buying an expensive item off of Amazon, with the host in the end offering to buy the World Cup winner a stone sculpture that was 2,500kg in weight and two meters tall; with a cost of almost €38,000.

As quoted by the Marca, Pique’s reply to this offer whilst laughing was: “It’s ugly as s**t.” 

The former Spanish international is the founder and president of Kosmos Holding, a sports and media investment group he started up with Hiroshi Mikitani in 2017. Recently, Kosmos has stuck up a partnership with the International Tennis Federation in a partnership worth £3bn that involves the transformation of the Davis Cup; also discussed on the show.

Speaking on this matter, Pique proposed that Broncano do a special La Resistencia show at La Caja Magica in Madrid at the venue for the upcoming Davis Cup tournament; and also revealed further concrete plans.

He stated: “Shakira is going to do the closing ceremony of the Davis Cup.”

Pique is set to return to the field next weekend for Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Eibar. 

