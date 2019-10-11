International Roundup: Uninspiring England Fall to Czech Republic as Portugal Thump Luxembourg

Euro 2020 qualification is slowly approaching its end, and Friday night saw another load of fixtures as teams across the continent battled for supremacy.

It was an evening to forget for England, but there were routine victories for both France and Portugal, in what was a decisive night for many.

Let's take a look at all the action.

Czech Republic 2-1 England (Group A)

PressFocus/MB Media/GettyImages

Fans didn't have to wait too long for the action to get going in this one. Raheem Sterling won a penalty after just four minutes, which Harry Kane fired home to give England and early lead.

However, Jakub Brabec poked home after a corner to fire the hosts level just five minutes later, and the Czech Republic spent most of the game on top. They grabbed a much-deserved winner through Zdeněk Ondrášek with just minutes remaining, and England couldn't have too many complaints.

It was the Three Lions's first qualifying loss in ten years, and it saw the Czech Republic move level with them at the top of Group A.

Montenegro 0-0 Bulgaria (Group A)

Filip Filipovic/MB Media/GettyImages

In the other game in Group A, Montenegro and Bulgaria played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw.

The two sides at the bottom of the group were evenly matched throughout, exchanging plenty of shots on goal, but both sides lacked the quality to really make their efforts count.

They both remain well behind in Group A and neither can now qualify for Euro 2020.

Portugal 3-0 Luxembourg (Group B)

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

It was a comfortable evening for Portugal, who picked up a routine 3-0 victory over minnows Luxembourg.

A first-half Bernardo Silva goal got proceedings underway, before Cristiano Ronaldo added a deserved second after the break. Gonçalo Guedes bagged a third late on to bring home the three points for Portugal, who never looked threatened by their underdog opponents.

They remain on track for qualification, although they still need some more points if they are to guarantee their place.

Ukraine 2-0 Lithuania (Group B)

Ukraine's fantastic qualifying campaign continued as their stormed to a convincing 2-0 win over Lithuania.

Ruslan Malinovskiy opened the scoring early on, before adding a second after the break with a delightful free-kick. They had plenty of other chances to score, in what was a comfortable outing.

The hosts were good value for their lead, and they remain in top spot in Group B.

Andorra 1-0 Moldova (Group H)

FINAAAAAAAAAAAL!!!!! SI SI SI SI SI SI SI SI SI!!!! L'HEM TORNAT A FER MOOOOOLT GROSSAAAAAA!!!!!! 🇦🇩⚽️🇲🇩 pic.twitter.com/ARDiJMP7Xj — FederacióAndFutbol (@Fedandfut) October 11, 2019

Moldova began the evening ahead of Andorra in Group H, but they could not make their dominance in the game count as they fell to a frustrating 1-0 loss.

The visitors were on top to begin with, but Radu Ginsari's red card shortly after half time certainly changed things and allowed Andorra back into the game. The hosts grabbed their goal soon after through Marc Vales, and they held on for the win.

However, it didn't really mean much, as both sides are already too far behind to qualify, but it was still a feel-good moment for Andorra.

Iceland 0-1 France (Group H)

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

France picked up all three points with a 1-0 win over Iceland, but they were certainly made to work for it.

The hosts gave up most of the possession and defended for their lives, but everything came undone in the 55th minute after Antoine Griezmann was fouled in the penalty area. Olivier Giroud stepped up to convert from the spot, and Les Bleus' quality saw them through to the final whistle.

It's job done for France, and a win against Turkey next time out would be enough to see them qualify for the finals.

Turkey 1-0 Albania (Group H)

-/GettyImages

Turkey needed a victory here to keep pace with France at the top of the group, and it almost looked as if they weren't going to get it.







However, they finally made their dominance count as Everton 's Cenk Tosun headed the hosts in front in the dying embers of the game, which was no less than they deserved.





The three points saw Turkey remain on top of Group H and, should they avoid defeat against France, they would qualify as winners of the group.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!