Introducing 90min's Premier League Hall of Fame

Football's beauty compared to other sports comes from its orbit around emotion, around fans, moments that live with you forever, less corporate and more community.

That doesn't make it a sport without flaws and areas that can be improved upon, however.

One aspect is the absence of a hall of fame, a tangible place for legends to metaphorically reside.

The Premier League dropped a sponsor from their name in order to stand out as a brand more, like the NBA or NFL, and if they wish to continue this route, a first Hall of Fame in football would be another big step forward.

Think about it. You could have big ceremonies to celebrate the inductees, they could have big speeches, you could have fans or other legends handing out special awards and all sorts.

So, let's put this into practice - how would it work?

To set a precedent, we'll be using the basketball Hall of Fame's parameters to decide on inductees. Their criteria decrees that players must have retired for four seasons to be nominated for induction, while coaches must have been in management for 25 years or also be retired for four. For the sake of ease and eliminating pure nonsense, gimmicky stints after retirement will not count as coming out of it.

There's no limit on the amount of people inducted in a year as long as these criteria are met, so to make life easier here, we'll start inductions from 2005. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be picking apart the inclusions in each class, looking back on their great careers and arguing the case of why they should be in a Hall of Fame.

2005

Eric Cantona - Leeds United, Manchester United

Ian Wright - Arsenal, West Ham United

Paul McGrath - Aston Villa

Steve Bould - Arsenal, Sunderland

2006

Lee Dixon - Arsenal

Gary McAllister - Leeds United, Coventry City, Liverpool

David Ginola - Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Everton

Chris Waddle - Sheffield Wednesday

Tony Adams - Arsenal

Mark Hughes - Manchester United, Chelsea, Southampton, Everton, Blackburn Rovers

2007

Peter Schmeichel - Manchester United, Aston Villa, Manchester City

Nigel Winterburn - Arsenal, West Ham United

Jurgen Klinsmann - Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Le Tissier - Southampton

Tim Flowers - Southampton, Blackburn Rovers

2008

David Seaman - Arsenal, Manchester City

Denis Irwin - Manchester United, Wolves

Gary Kelly - Leeds United

Emmanuel Petit - Arsenal, Chelsea

2009

Graeme Le Saux - Chelsea, Blackburn, Southampton

Martin Keown - Everton, Arsenal

Gianfranco Zola - Chelsea

Tim Sherwood - Blackburn, Tottenham, Portsmouth

2010

Roy Keane - Manchester United

Dennis Bergkamp - Arsenal

Alan Shearer - Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United

Gareth Southgate - Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough

Les Ferdinand - QPR, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Bolton Wanderers

Nigel Martyn - Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Everton

Andrei Kanchelskis - Manchester United, Everton, Southampton

2011

Ray Parlour - Arsenal, Middlesbrough

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - Manchester United

Jaap Stam - Manchester United

Chris Sutton - Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Birmingham City, Aston Villa

2012

Teddy Shermingham - Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Portsmouth, West Ham United

Paul Ince - Manchester United, Liverpool, Wolves

Darren Anderton - Tottenham Hotspur, Birmingham City

Andy Cole - Newcastle United, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Manchester City, Portsmouth, Sunderland

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Charlton Athletic

Dion Dublin - Manchester United, Coventry City, Aston Villa, Leicester City

Gary Speed - Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United, Bolton Wanderers

2013

Dwight Yorke - Aston Villa, Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sunderland

Mark Viduka - Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United

2014

Juninho - Middlesbrough

Lauren - Arsenal, Portsmouth

2015

Gary Neville - Manchester United

Sol Campbell - Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle United

Nicky Butt - Manchester United, Newcastle United, Birmingham City

Patrick Vieira - Arsenal, Manchester City

Edwin van der Sar - Fulham, Manchester United

2016

Ruud van Nistelrooy - Manchester United

Nwankwo Kanu - Arsenal, West Brom, Portsmouth

Sylvain Wiltord - Arsenal

2017

Sir Alex Ferguson - Manchester United

Jamie Carragher - Liverpool

Phil Neville - Manchester United, Everton

Paul Scholes - Manchester United

Michael Owen - Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City

Gilberto Silva - Arsenal

David Beckham - Manchester United

2018

Ryan Giggs - Manchester United

Thierry Henry - Arsenal

William Gallas - Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham

Freddie Ljungberg - Arsenal, West Ham United

David James - Liverpool, Aston Villa, West Ham United, Manchester City, Portsmouth

Craig Bellamy - Coventry City, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, West Ham United, Manchester City, Cardiff City

2019

Rio Ferdinand - West Ham United, Leeds United, Manchester United, QPR

Brad Friedel - Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa, Tottenham

Nicolas Anelka - Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton Wanderers, Chelsea

Damien Duff - Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Fulham