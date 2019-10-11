Jurgen Klopp Named Premier League Manager of the Month for September

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, the second time this season the German coach has been awarded the accolade.

Klopp’s Reds won all three Premier League games they played last month, earning crucial but challenging victories over Newcastle, Chelsea and Sheffield United.

It ensured Liverpool kept their 100% winning start to the season intact, a run that was extended at the beginning of October. Liverpool have now won 17 Premier League games in a row stretching back to last season’s title race when they took Manchester City to the wire.

It is the fifth time Klopp has won a Manager of the Month award since moving to England in 2015, putting him level with former Newcastle boss and 1970s Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan, and Leicester title winner and ex-Chelsea coach Claudio Ranieri in the all-time list.

Only nine other managers in Premier League history have now won more.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

This time around, Klopp has received the monthly prize ahead of Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, the man he replaced at Anfield four years ago, as well as Chelsea’s Premier League rookie Frank Lampard and three-time former award winner Eddie Howe.

Ahead of the October international break, Klopp’s Liverpool saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table extend to eight points after securing a late win against Leicester and then seeing Manchester City surprisingly beaten by Wolves the next day.

It puts Liverpool very much in the driving seat as they search for a first league crown since 1990, but they will have to hold their nerve and keep going as 30 games of the season still remain.

Next up will be a clash with fierce rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 20 when club football resumes.

