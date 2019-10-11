Manchester United Targeting 8 New Signings as New '3-Year Plan' Takes Shape

By 90Min
October 11, 2019

Manchester United are reported to be planning for as many as eight new arrivals over the next two summer windows, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presses on with a 'three-year plan' to return the club to former glories. 

Little has gone to plan for United since handing Solskjaer the reins on a permanent basis back in March, and after a disappointing end to last season that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, they sit in 12th place at the eight-game mark following defeat to Newcastle at the weekend. 

Their poor start to the campaign comes after an underwhelming summer, and despite the arrivals of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drastically improving their defence - boasting the joint-third best defensive record in the league so far - a lack of creativity and firepower has left them crying out for new additions. 

Neither Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez were replaced following their late departures during the summer, but the Telegraph report that a plan is in place to fill these gaps in the squad - and then some. 

According to the newspaper, as many as eight signings are pencilled in over the next two summers, with the club setting aside £150m for both 2020 and 2021 - figures that are likely to be further supplemented by departures, as the Norwegian continues to shape the squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

No names are explicitly floated in the report, but a creative midfielder is likely after their highly-publicised failed approaches for Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff in the summer, while a striker looks a certainty after Solskjaer admitted the departures of Sanchez and Lukaku have left them short-staffed in the goals department. 

"We let Alexis and Romelu go, so you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that it's forward we need that next time we're going to recruit," he said late last month.

Mario Mandzukic has been touted among the immediate solutions to the Salford striking crisis and could join in January, while Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has also been reported alongside a host of other stars

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message