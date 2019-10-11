Manchester United Targeting 8 New Signings as New '3-Year Plan' Takes Shape

Manchester United are reported to be planning for as many as eight new arrivals over the next two summer windows, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer presses on with a 'three-year plan' to return the club to former glories.

Little has gone to plan for United since handing Solskjaer the reins on a permanent basis back in March, and after a disappointing end to last season that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification, they sit in 12th place at the eight-game mark following defeat to Newcastle at the weekend.

FULL TIME: Newcastle United 1 Manchester United 0



Matty Longstaff's second half strike on his @premierleague debut has given the Magpies a memorable victory over @ManUtd at St. James' Park!



Reaction to follow at https://t.co/6wuhjKS0XX. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/VYeAMPqXDf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 6, 2019

Their poor start to the campaign comes after an underwhelming summer, and despite the arrivals of Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka drastically improving their defence - boasting the joint-third best defensive record in the league so far - a lack of creativity and firepower has left them crying out for new additions.

Neither Romelu Lukaku or Alexis Sanchez were replaced following their late departures during the summer, but the Telegraph report that a plan is in place to fill these gaps in the squad - and then some.

According to the newspaper, as many as eight signings are pencilled in over the next two summers, with the club setting aside £150m for both 2020 and 2021 - figures that are likely to be further supplemented by departures, as the Norwegian continues to shape the squad.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

No names are explicitly floated in the report, but a creative midfielder is likely after their highly-publicised failed approaches for Bruno Fernandes and Sean Longstaff in the summer, while a striker looks a certainty after Solskjaer admitted the departures of Sanchez and Lukaku have left them short-staffed in the goals department.

"We let Alexis and Romelu go, so you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that it's forward we need that next time we're going to recruit," he said late last month.

Mario Mandzukic has been touted among the immediate solutions to the Salford striking crisis and could join in January, while Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has also been reported alongside a host of other stars.

