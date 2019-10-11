Marouane Fellaini Hits Out at Man Utd for Being Too Quick to Sack Underperforming Managers

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has hit out at the club for being too quick to sack their managers - as pressure mounts on current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a series of poor results.

Fellaini left United in January 2019 - taking up a new challenge with Shandong Luneng in the Chinese Super League - soon after the Norwegian took over. But while he admits he's enjoying his new surroundings, the Belgian international cast an eye back at his former club in an interview with the Daily Mail.

The 31-year-old claimed that there's a knack of acting too quickly to dismiss bosses at Old Trafford, and that he doesn't believe the lack of patience has helped them as they sit 12th in the Premier League after eight games of the new season.

He said: "They brought in Moyes, they didn't give him time. They brought in Van Gaal, they gave him two years and we started to do some things, he won the cup, but after that they sacked the manager because they want to win quickly.

"For me the club were too quick to sack Jose [Mourinho] because a manager like that comes and he needs a lot of players to do his own philosophy.

"He wanted to build his team but after two years and a half they decided to sack him because the results were not there. That's the problem, they have to find a solution together. A manager like Van Gaal, tactically is very strong and a lot of experience and they sacked him.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"They brought in one of the best managers in the world in Jose Mourinho, he wanted to build a team and they sacked him. It's not easy to build a team in that time, you need more than two years."





He then turned his attention to Solskjaer - who has seen his side take only 17 points from 17 Premier League games since he took charge on a permanent basis - and claimed the team lack experience following a series of sales of first team players.

"I don't know what they will do with Ole," Fellaini added. "Mourinho, for the first season, he did amazingly, he improved the team, won things. Okay the second season, was a bit more difficult, but he tried and did his best to help the team.

"Now you have a new manager, they wanted young players and that's what happens when you play with just young players - they will be up and down, up and down, that's football.

🤔 What is the biggest problem with United right now?@_scottsaunders - Solskjaer is an immediate problem!



📺 #GasTank pic.twitter.com/r1cPPBYOl4 — 90min (@90min_Football) October 11, 2019

"Of course in football, you can't play with just young players, you need a mix. I think to win games, to win titles, to win big games you need experience. Of course you can win with young players but not every game.

"You see some players go straight into the dressing room after games and go straight onto social media, it's wrong."

Reflecting on his new adventure in China, Fellaini added: "China is good, it's a new culture, a new country and I discovered that. I've enjoyed it.

"It's different, it's a different atmosphere, the intensity is not the same, the crowd is not the same but it's a new challenge. It was the time for me to leave Europe, I wanted a new challenge and I'm very happy with that so I don't regret it at all.

STR/GettyImages

"I played five and half years for Manchester. My first season was a transition, so I was in transition. I know I didn't have a great season. But after that I played my games, played well and I won things.

"Okay, I didn't win the Premier League but that's part of football. Manchester City was a strong team and was difficult to battle against them. But I did some great games, scored some important goals, so for me I was very happy with my time in Manchester."

For more from Scott Saunders, find him on Twitter!