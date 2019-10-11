Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Wins Premier League Player of the Month for September

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been named Premier League Player of the Month for September after scoring five goals in four appearances for the Gunners.

It is the second time since moving to Arsenal that Aubameyang has won the monthly award, having previously done so in December 2018 during his joint Golden Boot-winning campaign.

On this occasion, the Gabonese frontman saw off stiff competition from seven other players, scooping the prize ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Son Heung-min, John McGinn, Ricardo Pereira and Callum Wilson.

All five of Aubameyang's goals were important ones that directly earned points for Arsenal in their bid to finally return to the Champions League.

The 30-year-old kicked off September by scoring a crucial equaliser in the 2-2 north London derby against Tottenham. He later grabbed both Arsenal goals in another 2-2 draw against Watford a couple of weeks later, and then scored the winner in a 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

⭐️ A U B A ⭐️



🏆 @PremierLeague Player of the Month



So very well deserved - congratulations, @Aubameyang7! 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 11, 2019

Aubameyang also scored the equaliser that secured Arsenal a point at Old Trafford against Manchester United, ensuring the Gunners finished September unbeaten.

As we head into October, Aubameyang will be calling upon his teammates to help turn some of those draws into future wins with more polished performances. Arsenal have already managed one by earning a narrow victory against Bournemouth last weekend.

Unai Emery's side head to Sheffield United on October 21 when domestic football resumes after the international break, with further league fixtures against Crystal Palace, Wolves and Leicester in the weeks that follow.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

This month, Aubameyang is part of the Gabon squad for international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Morocco. His country have so far enjoyed a 1-0 victory over the former, with Aubameyang continuing to lead the team as captain.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!