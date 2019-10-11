Serge Aurier Admits He Wanted to Leave Spurs This Summer and Leaves Door Open to Future Move

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has admitted he wanted to leave the club during the summer after growing frustrated with his lack of game time.

Aurier made just eight appearances in the Premier League last season, with injuries and a lack of form both leaving the Ivorian on the sidelines for the majority of the campaign.

Speaking whilst on international duty (via The Mirror), Aurier confessed that he wanted a change of scenery after a disappointing campaign, but he hopes to have moved on from his issues now that the transfer window is closed.

He said: "I was looking for an exit, so I couldn't play. When you're trying to move, you can't play because an injury or whatever else can scupper everything. I wanted to leave so it was normal for me not to be on the pitch. Beyond that, it's the manager's decision. He's the one who decides what's best for the group.

"Like I've said, the season is long so we'll try and be better going forward and for what comes next. That desire to leave, I think it's a bit normal. I'm an important player of the national team. I'm not 20 anymore and I need to play, to be happy."

However, he did leave the door open to a move away from Spurs in the future, suggesting he may push for another move if he does not see regular game time.





"I'm not the only one who decides. Today, the window is closed so I'm focusing on my club and we'll see what happens later," Aurier admitted. "I'm not disappointed to have stayed because that will allow me to surpass myself, to have a very good season and we'll see. The boss has the last word and here the boss is the manager."

The Ivorian has made four appearances for Spurs this season, but has endured a challenging start to the campaign. He was heavily criticised for his disappointing performance in the 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich, whilst he was sent off in his last Premier League appearance against Southampton.

With Kieran Trippier leaving to join Atlético Madrid, there appears to be a clearer pathway to the first team for Aurier. However, whether he will be able to make the right-back spot his own after an inconsistent start to the season remains to be seen.

