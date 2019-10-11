Thibaut Courtois 'Angered' By Real Madrid Fan Response to His Recent Dip in Form

October 11, 2019

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is said to have been angered by his treatment from the club's fans during the Champions League clash with Club Brugge. 

Courtois was infamously taken off at half-time of that clash after conceding two goals and receiving jeers and whistles from the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

The custodian was later revealed to be afflicted with stomach problems going into the game, but according to a report from Sport, it was both these issues and his anger at the fans' reaction that pushed Zinedine Zidane to haul him off. 

The Belgian was duly kept out of the matchday squad for Los Blancos subsequent La Liga clash against Granada; the reason for which was again just as much down to his mood rather as any medical ailment.

Speaking before that game on Courtois' treatment during the Champions League game, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Zidane said: "It is what it is, and he knows that.

"He is strong, he knows he can turn the situation around. The first half the other day is about everyone, you can't keep going over it."

However, part of the Belgian's frustration came from the fact that he felt he was being unnecessarily targeted, even if Luka Modric was clearly just as at fault for one of the goals scored.

But the Frenchman then affirmed: "Here there are no undroppable players, not Courtois or anybody.

"The people can talk about Courtois' errors but for three games in a row, he kept a clean sheet and that was him. I can always speak with players. I didn't speak with him specifically about the whistles against Brugge.

"We know what we did and we will keep looking forward."

Perhaps fortunately, after the international break, Madrid have three consecutive away games to play and won't play at the Bernabeu until October 30th, leaving some time for the air to be cleared.

