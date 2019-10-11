Women's Super League: Where to Enjoy Football at Affordable Prices During the International Break

The October international has put top flight football on hold across Europe, with no Premier League or Championship fixtures on Saturday or Sunday.

The FA is celebrating ‘non-league day’ as it usually does at this time of year, encouraging fans to mobilise and watch local teams play, but there is also an opportunity to catch the action in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League if you want to get out and about in search of live football.

The WSL, fully professional since 2018, has experienced a significant boost in popularity since the Women’s World Cup during the summer, with a record crowd of 31,213 watching a landmark derby between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in September.

Games since have seen more than 24,000 flock to both Stamford Bridge and London Stadium.

Even away from the special occasion of a bigger venue, crowds have been up, with Manchester United playing in front of 2,500 on a Monday night in round two of the season – a league high for the week. That attendance was up to 2,800 when United faced Liverpool at the end of last month, making it a bigger crowd than a number of sides in League Two the same weekend.

The WSL is back this weekend after the women’s international break, with six extremely affordable fixtures spread across the country to choose from.

At 2pm on Saturday, Manchester City will host Birmingham City at the Academy Stadium, the 7,000-capacity venue beside the Etihad Stadium, with adult tickets available for £6.50.

On Sunday at 12pm, Liverpool welcome Bristol City in Tranmere, while Manchester United head south to face Tottenham at The Hive in north London. Brighton are to host West Ham in Crawley, while Everton will meet Reading at Adams Park in Wycombe.

The heavyweight clash of the weekend sees reigning WSL champions Arsenal and three-time former WSL champions Chelsea go head-to-head at Kingsmeadow in Kingston upon Thames. That game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, with build up from 2.45pm.

The five other games this weekend are available to stream live and free via the FA Player app.

Fixture Date/Time Venue Info Man City vs Birmingham 12 Oct @ 2pm Academy Stadium, Manchester Click Here Liverpool vs Bristol City 13 Oct @ 12pm Prenton Park, Tranmere Click Here Tottenham vs Man Utd 13 Oct @ 12.30pm The Hive, London Click Here

Brighton vs West Ham 13 Oct @ 2pm Broadfield Stadium, Crawley Click Here Reading vs Everton 13 Oct @ 2pm Adams Park, Wycombe Click Here

Chelsea vs Arsenal 13 Oct @ 3pm Kingsmeadow, Kingston Click Here

