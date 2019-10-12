Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Opens Up on His Goals for Comeback Season in 2019/20

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has opened up on his adjusted targets for the season, as he continues to earn back a regular starting spot after a year of injury hell.

After mustering just 19 minutes of Premier League action last season, all of that coming in two substitute appearances at the end of the campaign, the former Arsenal man has spent the summer continuing to regain fitness and form – and has played in five of the Reds' eight league games thus far.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "For me, off the back of what the boys achieved last season, it's can I add that little bit extra, can I add a little bit more to help us as a squad? They did terrific last season and the boys in midfield played a lot of minutes. They played their part, they all rotated really well and came up with important goals."

Oxlade-Chamberlain signed for the Merseysiders for £35m back in 2017 but hasn't, as yet, been able to repay that fee – but he insisted that he now has the perfect opportunity to make his claim for a starting spot and push Liverpool to their first Premier League title.

He continued: "For me as an individual, my goals are to get back in and around the team and to help push this team forward a little bit more. If we can do that, I can start thinking about what I need to add to my game. For now, the next step is to help the team.





"I haven't had those games in a row to be at the level yet I was when I left off, but I wouldn't say I'm a different player. I'll still try to dribble. I'll still sometimes go into tackles that I should leave, but I go nibbling in anyway. I think that's a good thing."

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Oxlade-Chamberlain won the FA Cup three times with the Gunners and is looking to bring this domestic winning experience to Anfield. Of course, he is looking to take it one step further and win both his and Liverpool's first ever Premier League title.