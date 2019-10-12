Alexandre Lacazette Sets Date for Arsenal Return After Recent Injury Lay-Off

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is pushing to return to full fitness in time for their next Premier League match against Sheffield United.

The France international has been out of action since Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the north London derby, missing over a month of football where the Gunners have remained unbeaten across all competitions.

Lacazette has since returned to training with Arsenal and Sky Sports claim that the 28-year-old now has his sights set on featuring for Unai Emery against Sheffield United next week.

Visionhaus/GettyImages

The former Lyon striker has scored two goals in three appearances this season, while Arsenal are unbeaten in the league when Lacazette is included in the starting lineup since April.

Lacazette's absence has allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to thrive through the middle, scoring five goals and being voted as the Premier League's Player of the Month for September.

His form over the last month has seen him once again cement his place in the race for the Golden Boot, currently sitting just one goal behind Sergio Agüero and Tammy Abraham.

And although Lacazette's return from injury will see Aubameyang pushed back out to the left-wing, fans will be treated to seeing their new attacking partnership - including club-record signing Nicolas Pépé - develop over the next few weeks.

Elsewhere for Arsenal, full-backs Kieran Tierney and Héctor Bellerín could also make their first appearances in the Premier League when the Gunners travel to face the Blades next week.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Both players have been struggling with injuries this season but started in Arsenal's comfortable 4-0 win over Standard Liège.

Tierney, who arrived in a £24m move from Celtic during the summer, even set up Arsenal's opening goal through Gabriel Martinelli on matchday two in the Europa League, while captain Bellerin came close to scoring his first goal for the club since January 2018.