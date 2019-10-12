Barcelona and Real Madrid Set to Do Battle Over €40m-Rated Teen Sensation Eduardo Camavinga

Fierce rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are set to battle it out for 16-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga, who is valued at an extraordinary €40m.

The midfielder has already become a key member of the Stade Rennais first team, making 12 appearances in all competitions for the French club, which included a brilliant man of the match display against PSG, where he also bagged himself an assist.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barca director of football Eric Abidal is a massive fan of the player after scouting him on multiple occasions, and believes he is as good as the club's stand-out youngster Ansu Fati.

With Sergio Busquets now 31 years old and approaching the end of his career, the signing of Camavinga would make sense as a long term replacement for the Spaniard.

However, they will face stiff competition from rivals Real Madrid, with manager Zinedine Zidane extremely keen on bringing the youngster into the squad.

Both clubs have been told that they will have to dish out a whopping €40m for the Congolese, which is a massive price tag for a 16-year-old who came into the picture just this season.

If Camavinga continues to perform well for the rest of 2019/20 campaign, then it is likely that his price will inflate even more, and he could become one of the most sought after players in the world during next summer's transfer window.