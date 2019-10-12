Barcelona 'Dreaming' of Kylian Mbappe & Draw Up 7-Man Shortlist to Succeed Luis Suarez

Barcelona are 'dreaming' of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé, but La Liga's reigning champions have also shortlisted six other strikers as they search for Luis Suárez's successor.

Ernesto Valverde's side have struggled to find a balance in attack this season as they look to accomodate summer signing Antoine Griezmann alongside Suárez, while Lionel Messi's return from injury has added to Barça's congestion in the final third.

Suárez has scored six goals across all competitions this season but Barcelona are already planning for life without the Uruguay international, and Mundo Deportivo claim that the club are 'dreaming' of making Mbappé their next star striker.

It's claimed that Barça are unsure if they'll be able to finance a deal for Mbappé in the next 12 months, but the club would look to sign the France international when he is entering the final year of his contract in 2021.

But the 20-year-old, who has been directly involved in 96 goals in 92 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, isn't the only player that Barcelona are considering as a potential successor for Suárez in the near future.

Tottenham's Harry Kane is also being considered by Barcelona's top brass, although there are some concerns over meeting the England international's wage demands.

Roberto Firmino is another name which has been mentioned in Catalonia, although so far Barcelona haven't been able to reach a consensus as to whether the versatile Liverpool forward is a viable target.

The club have also been targeting players who still aren't quite in the top bracket for strikers in European football, with Barcelona most notably tracking Marcus Rashford from Manchester United and Inter's Lautaro Martínez.

Rashford has struggled to find his feet under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and hasn't found the back of the net in almost a month, but Barcelona are still confident that the 21-year-old can grow to become a world-class striker.

Martínez, meanwhile, made an impact against Barcelona in the Champions League earlier this season, while he's also scored in Inter's most recent match in the Derby d'Italia against Juventus.

Madrid-based publication AS claim that there are two more names on Barcelona's radar too, with both targets likely to be significantly cheaper than the household names who have already been linked.

AC Milan's Rafael Leão has been tracked by the club's scouts in recent weeks following his summer move to Serie A, while Barcelona also appear to be in the race for PSV Eindhoven wonderkid Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands international is also being targeted by his former club Arsenal, where Malen impressed with the first-team in pre-season matches but never made the step up in competitive senior competitions.