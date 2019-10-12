Bayern 'Make Contact' With Christian Eriksen Ahead of Contract Expiry at Spurs

By 90Min
October 12, 2019

Bayern Munich have made contact with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen as they consider a move for the Denmark international in 2020.

Eriksen is in the final year of his contract in north London and will be free to talk to clubs abroad as early as January 1, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all being linked with the 27-year-old.

But Bayern Munich could also make a bid to sign Eriksen on a free transfer and Sport 1 claim that the Bundesliga champions have already been in contact with the player's representatives to discuss a move.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Bayern Munich could be in need of reinforcements as Thomas Müller considers his future at the Allianz Arena, with the arrival of Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona leaving the Raumdeuter surplus to requirements under Niko Kovač.

Bayern Munich's interest in Eriksen doesn't appear to be one-sided either, as Sport 1 adds that the Dane is considering the Bundesliga as a serious option for his next move.

Eriksen featured for Tottenham in their recent 7-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages, although he was dropped from the starting lineup by Mauricio Pochettino for the fifth time this season.

Although a move for Eriksen makes obvious sense for any European giant on paper, Bayern Munich would likely have to opt-out of a move for loanee Coutinho if they wanted to meet the Denmark international's wage demands.

Bayern Munich can make a move for Coutinho permanent for €120m - that's on top of the €8.5m loan fee - and it's been believed that they would make the Brazil international their new record signing after his impressive start to the season.

Coutinho's already been directly involved in five goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich and he's even been nominated for the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for September.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      Modal message