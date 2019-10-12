Chelsea Looking to Recall Ethan Ampadu From RB Leipzig Loan Spell Over Lack of Game Time

Chelsea are considering recalling youngster Ethan Ampadu from his loan spell at RB Leipzig, with the club concerned by the Welshman's lack of game time.

The 19-year-old moved to Germany with the view of getting regular time on the pitch to improve his game, but so far this has failed to materalise, with the defender not making one appearance this season.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Chelsea's hand has been forced recently following some discontent from Wales manager Ryan Giggs, who voiced his concern at the situation surrounding the youngster.

The Express quoted him as saying: “It is a concern because Ethan is at the age now where he has to play. He’s had a few problems there injury-wise, nothing serious but little aches and pains.

“The last few camps he’s looked so much better in training. He is such a talent it’s hard to ignore. But it’s very difficult for him to play 90 minutes and back-to-back games, because he’s not had the minutes.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

“You’ve seen it work with the likes of Jadon Sancho, who have done well abroad. I think [loans abroad will] happen more and more, but they’ve got to play.”

Sancho has become a key example of those who have moved abroad to become a major success, with the flying winger now a regular starter in the national team due to his performances at Borussia Dortmund.

Other examples include Everton's Ademola Lookman, who was at Leipzig himself, whilst Lewis Baker, Reece Oxford and Jonjoe Kenny are all currently playing in the Bundesliga.