Claudio Ranieri Set to Be Announced as New Sampdoria Coach After Di Francesco Sacking

Former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri is in line to become the new coach of Italian club Sampdoria.

The 67-year-old was drafted in by Roma for the final two months of the 2018/19 campaign, but the Giallorossi elected not to extend his contract after a tally of six wins from his 12 games in charge. Prior to joining the side from the capital, Ranieri had endured a brief stint at the Fulham helm, failing to impress in one of the darkest periods of his managerial career.

Having taken on the Cottagers job in November last year, the former defender could not stop the rot in west London. His tenure lasted only 106 days, with the club ten points from safety at the time of his sacking.

Nevertheless, Ranieri looks set to get another top-flight role, according to Sky Sports. Eusebio Di Francesco was relieved of his duties at Sampdoria in early October, the club's hierarchy acting quickly to negotiate a two-year deal with the veteran manager.

He had not, however, been the Blucerchiati's first choice candidate, but Gennaru Gattuso rejected their offer after he was dismissed by Milan in the summer.

Ranieri was unable to secure a Champions League qualification spot during his stint at Roma, though his incredible work at the King Power Stadium in 2015/16 ensured Leicester took part in their first European campaign since 2001.

The Foxes had flirted with relegation the season before, yet the Italian's appointment over the off-season triggered a miraculous run of form that ended with the Midlanders crowned as Premier League champions.

Remarkably, they reached the quarter finals of the European Cup the following campaign, despite struggling for consistency in domestic competition. Unfortunately, their league troubles were enough for the Leicester board to cut ties with Ranieri.

Chelsea likewise decided to axe him in 2004, with Juventus, Monaco and Inter joining the Blues on a list of 20 clubs he has coached.

