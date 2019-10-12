David Beckham Aiming to Sign Kylian Mbappe as a Client After Launching New Football Agency

Football legend David Beckham is keen on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe as a client for his new football agency business.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has established a new company named Footwork Management Ltd, as he looks to delve into a new lucrative venture as a football agent.

ANP Sport/GettyImages

The Daily Mail understands that Beckham is looking to use his contacts from his playing time at PSG to secure Mbappe as his first high-profile client and that several meetings between the pair have already taken place.

Mbappe is rumoured to be unsettled at the French capital amid near constant speculation about his future. Links to Real Madrid and Barcelona refuse to disappear and Manchester City have also been credited with interest in the youngster's services as his list of would-be suitors continues to grow.

The 20-year-old France international has bagged 62 goals in 92 matches for PSG since his arrival from Monaco in 2017 and is seen as one of the best young talents in world football - as well as a future winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Ready for the Champions League 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nEzGJHffIH — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 30, 2019

Should Beckham successfully recruit Mbappe as a client, it could represent one of the most lucrative partnerships in the history of the game.

The former England captain met the 20-year-old last summer after France's victory at the 2018 World Cup, and could use his high profile and extensive network of contacts to secure the youngster what would be a potentially seismic transfer to one of Europe's top clubs in the near future.