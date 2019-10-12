Didier Deschamps Plays Down N'Golo Kante Concerns Despite New Injury Scare

N'Golo Kanté was left out of France's squad which faced Iceland on Friday after complaining about an injury ahead of kick-off, but France manager Didier Deschamps insists the decision was only a precaution.

Olivier Giroud's second-half penalty proved to be enough for Les Bleus in Reykjavík to keep them level on points with Turkey at the top of Group H, with France extending their lead over Iceland to six points with three games remaining.

Kanté was set to feature for France but had to pull out at the last second due to an injury, although manager Deschamps has stressed that the 28-year-old hasn't suffered any serious damage.

CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/GettyImages

"He felt a pain in his adductor muscle," Deschamps said, quoted by Goal. "He had a feeling where he didn't feel comfortable to play. I made the decision [to remove him from the team] because maybe it could get worse.

"I knew Moussa [Sissoko] would be ready. I do not think it's too serious for [Kanté], but I do not have an answer [to whether he'll play against Turkey on Tuesday] tonight."

Kanté now joins a long list of France's first-team players who could be unavailable throughout the international break, with Deschamps already missing Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Hugo Lloris.

The likes of Lucas Hernandez and Presnel Kimpembe were also rested on Friday night during France's win.

Although it's still unknown if Kanté will be available when France take on Turkey, the midfielder should be available to return for Chelsea when Premier League football returns next week.

Frank Lampard's side host Newcastle United, looking to pick up their fifth win in a row under their new manager across all competitions.

The Blues are currently missing out on a place in the top four to Leicester City on goal difference, but Chelsea will now be looking to pick up maximum points from their next four games before travelling to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.