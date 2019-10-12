Edwin van der Sar Confirms His Interest in Returning to Manchester United as Director of Football

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has admitted that he would like to return to Old Trafford as the club continues it's search for their inaugural Director of Football.

Van der Sar has previously brushed off links with his former club as he continues his work behind the scenes at Ajax, where the United legend is working as their Cheif Executive Officer alongside former Holland teammate Marc Overmars.

Manchester United have been linked with countless names as they look to appoint their first-ever Director of Football, and although van der Sar's role at Ajax doesn't make him a perfect match, the 48-year-old appears to have made a U-turn after admitting he would be interested in returning to Old Trafford in the future.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Besides my family, my wife and kids and everything, I have two loves in my life," van der Sar told Planet Futbol. "That's Ajax, who gave me the opportunity to develop, they scouted me, they gave me the chance to shine in the world of football.

"And the last club of my career (Man Utd) also gave me a lot of attention, recognition and everything, developed at a later stage. And of course I'd be interested, interested in a position.

"But I need to learn a little more here [at Ajax], develop myself further and of course eventually let's see what the future brings. United is a fantastic club, there's a great following all over the world. Everybody wants to play for them and eventually, work for them."

Van der Sar and Overmars were credited with choreographing one of the biggest success stories in European football last season, as their youthful Ajax side turned over the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

VI-Images/GettyImages

De Godenzonen ultimately fell at the final hurdle against Tottenham, but within less than five years behind the scenes, Van der Sar helped to assemble a young squad which was able to compete at the highest level of the sport.

Although Ajax couldn't reach the Champions League final, they did win the Eredivisie before their star-studded squad is dismantled by the financial powerhouses across the continent.

Alongside Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong, Ajax offloaded nine players during the summer transfer window which saw them pocket over €200m in sales alone.

