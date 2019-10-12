Fabian Schar Insists He Is Happy at Newcastle But Doesn't Rule Out Future Exit

Newcastle United central defender Fabian Schar has refused to commit his future to the club, despite insisting that he is 'very happy' with life on Tyneside.

The Switzerland international has become a key figure at Newcastle since his arrival in 2018, and has been one of the few positives during Steve Bruce's turbulent tenure at the club so far.

His excellent form has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and in an interview with Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung didn't rule out the possibility of his leaving the club this summer.

Speaking about his time at the club Schar said: "At the moment I am very happy.

I am relatively easy to satisfy: If it is a good club, I am happy. Last summer was the first in a couple of years that I did not have to think about where to play now and what happens next and that felt good.”

However when asked about his future the Swiss defender added: “I stopped doing things like that, I have experienced too much for that. I know how fast everything can change. You never know what happens”

Newcastle fans will be wary of their star man's comments, especially given the reputation of their unpopular owner. Mike Ashley has a track record of cashing in on players in demand and could be tempted should a suitable bid arrive from a rival club.

Schar arrived at Newcastle as one of Rafa Benitez's more shrewd acquisitions. The former Deportivo de La Coruña defender was signed for just £3m in 2018 and has since established himself as one of the most reliable players at the club.

The likes of Arsenal and Manchester City have been credited with interest in Schar in recent weeks and could be tempted with a January move for the experienced defender to sure up some of their well document issues at the back.