Jurgen Klopp's Stance on Jadon Sancho Revealed as Manchester United Continue to Show Interest

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal appears unlikely due to the size of the price tag, among other factors.

Sancho has taken the Bundesliga by storm since leaving Manchester City in 2017. Last season, the 19-year-old was involved in 26 goals in 34 appearances in the league, and he has made an equally bright start to the new campaign where he has made eight goals contributions in only seven games.

As a result of his fine form, the Englishman has been attracting interest from around Europe, with Manchester United reportedly confident that they can secure a deal for his services. Another of those teams to show an interest is Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be an admirer of the player.

And while rumours have surfaced once again that the Reds may make a move to sign Sancho, James Pearce of the Athletic has questioned the validity of these rumours. In a live Q&A, he claimed: "I'd be very surprised if that was true. Klopp certainly likes him but he's only recently signed a new contract at Dortmund and would be very expensive."





Pearce placed a lot of importance on the way this season plays out, and more specifically, how certain players perform. He continued: "A lot depends on how this season pans out. If [James] Milner moves on then he will certainly need to be replaced. If [Dejan] Lovren's chances are limited I'd imagine he will want to go and Klopp would need another CB.

"What happens with [Adam] Lallana if he remains on the fringes? I still think the squad is one top-class attacker light and probably one full-back light too. If [Naby] Keita doesn't blossom this season then you could make a strong case for needing a creative, dynamic midfielder."





If the aforementioned players fail to make their mark, or grow frustrated over lack of opportunities, Klopp could be forced to bring in reinforcements in the upcoming transfer windows, which, of course, would cost the club money.

This, combined with the fact that Sancho is valued at around £150m, has led Pearce to the conclusion that a deal is seemingly unlikely.

However, the winger's future is still uncertain with Dortmund's sporting director claiming that he believes the player will leave the club within the next few years.