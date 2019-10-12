Kai Havertz Reveals He'll Seek Advice From Joachim Löw Before Deciding on Leverkusen Future

Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz claims that he'll look to get advice from Germany manager Joachim Löw before deciding what move to take when he eventually leaves the BayArena.

The 20-year-old is among the most exciting players in Europe and he enjoyed his best-ever season at Leverkusen in 2018/19, where he scored 20 goals and claimed seven assists from midfield to help the club back into the Champions League.

Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been strongly linked with the Germany international over the last 12 months, but Havertz claims he wants to get advice from national team boss Löw before he makes his final decision.

TF-Images/GettyImages

"I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision," Havertz said, quoted by the Manchester Evening News. "I will embrace any advice Löw will give me because he has a lot experience - it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him."

Löw's already appeared to make up his mind over Havertz's future, however, as in a separate interview, the national team manager stressed the importance of Germany's wunderkind staying exactly where he is in Leverkusen.

"I’ll talk to him on occasion, but not now and not this year. He’s supposed to be playing in Leverkusen, where he plays regularly, that’s the biggest advantage for a young player like that," Löw told Sport1.

"He made a clear decision for himself and with those around him to stay in Leverkusen. I don’t know what will happen next year, but he certainly has many opportunities.

"I already trust him to have a very good career, absolutely. But he has already started."

Having already cashed in on the likes of Julian Brandt, Bernd Leno and Son Heung-min in recent years, Leverkusen won't be under any pressure to offload Havertz when the winter transfer rolls around - although that won't stop rumours popping up in the tabloids.

But Havertz could secure a big move away from the club next summer in a move which is guaranteed to break the record for their most expensive ever departure, which is currently set at £27m following Son's move to Tottenham in 2015.

