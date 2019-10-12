Lucas Hernandez Out of France Training With Possible Recurrence of Knee Injury

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez was forced out of a training session with the France national team over concerns that he had aggravated the knee injury which saw him miss most of last season.





The 23-year-old was called up to international duty as part of Didier Deschamps' squad to face Iceland and Turkey in latest round of Euro 2020 qualifiers. However he was forced to withdraw after suffering pain in his knee during training.

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/GettyImages

Sport1 report that repeated warnings from Bayern Munich, including a personal letter from club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt to Deschamps which expressed concern about the fitness of the young defender, were ignored by the French national team in the run up to their clash with Iceland.

Hernandez joined the German champions in the summer from Atletico Madrid for a club record fee of €80m and has since played seven times in all competitions for Niko Kovac's side.

The France international has endured a run of bad luck with injuries over the past 12 months. A nasty knee injury curtailed his final season with Atletico before the same problem flared up again and has already forced him out of Bayern's last two matches of the new season.

Bayern sent an email yesterday morning to the FFF (french federation) and forwarded a copy to UEFA about Lucas Hernández. With all the statements by its bosses then this email, Bayern put a lot of pressure. Deschamps decided to avoid problems and not to play Hernández [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/tceTLPZfia — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) October 12, 2019

Hernandez missed the last two training sessions while on international duty, although he was able to complete his own individual workouts. He was ultimately named as an unused substitute during a 0-1 win for France in Iceland and it remains to be seen whether he is fit enough to face Turkey on Monday night.

Bayern Munich fans will be anxiously hoping their star defender returns fit and ready to face Augsburg in the Bundesliga before a tough away trip to Olympiacos in the Champions League group stages later this month.