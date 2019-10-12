Norway 1-1 Spain: Report, Ratings and Reaction as Kepa Blunder Destroys 100% Record

By 90Min
October 12, 2019

A late Josh King penalty resulted in Spain's first dropped points in qualifying for Euro 2020, as Sergio Ramos became Spain's most capped player.

The first half was as boring as football gets, with nothing of note taking place at all – and both teams looked relatively devoid of any sort of creativity. Norway had the best chance when Omar Elabdellaoui failed to control a cross at the back post.


However, things picked up in the second half and Saul's sweet half-volley from 20 yards got the better of Norway stopper Jarstein to give Spain a 1-0 lead only two minutes into the second half. 

TORE MEEK/GettyImages

Spain looked like taking all three points for the seventh consecutive match, but late penalty drama struck as Kepa went in late on right-back Elabdellaoui and Josh King slid the penalty into the bottom corner to give Norway a deserved point.

Norway

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Jarstein (5); Elabdellaoui (8), Nordtveit (6), Ajer (6), Aleesami (7); Johansen (6), Berge (6), Henriksen (6), Selnaes (6); Ødegaard (8*), King (7)


Substitutes: Hovland (6), Sorloth (6), Johnsen (N/A)

Spain

Key Talking Point

Spain looked far from their best throughout this game - and subsequently lost their 100% record as Josh King kept his nerve in the 94th minute to draw Norway level.

Still, Spain can take positives from this game. If England's failing midfield needed any sort of example to follow, they should look no further. Saul, Fabian and Busquets looked like a tried and true midfield trio, but Spain will need more in the final third if they are to seriously challenge in next year's tournament.

Meanwhile, it was a big night for Spanish captain Sergio Ramos as he became the most capped player in Spanish history; surpassing former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas. 

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Kepa (5); Navas (6), Albiol (6), Ramos (7), Bernat (6); Fabian (7), Busquets (7), Saul (8*); Oyarzabal (7), Rodrigo (6), Ceballos (6)

Substitutes: Cazorla (6), Rodri (N/A), Martinez (N/A)

Star Man

In a real midfield battle, Spain's goalscorer Saul stood out. He was part of a three-man midfield which really clicked; Fabian having one of his best games in a Spain shirt as he looks to cement a spot in the starting XI.


Saul opened the scoring in the game with a well taken half-volley which beat Norway goalkeeper Jarstein. Along with Fabian and Busquets, it looked as if Saul would be able to control the final stages of the game get the 1-0 win, but King's penalty made sure that didn't happen.

Looking Ahead

Spain can confirm their place in next year's tournament when they travel to their closest Group F rivals in Sweden next week. Three points against the Swedes would see Robert Moreno's men qualify at the top of the group. 

The Spanish might look to use the depth in their squad in that match, with players like Santi Cazorla, Pablo Sarabia and Thiago pushing for first team spots.

Norway, meanwhile, sit four points from qualification with just three games left and face a tough task to qualify. They travel to Romania next week, looking to close the gap. 

