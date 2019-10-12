Paris Saint-Germain Pair Edinson Cavani & Thiago Silva Set to Leave on Free Transfers in 2020

Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva are set to depart Paris Saint-Germain on free transfers at the end of the season.

The veteran pair are the most senior servants at the club. However they have both entered the final year of their contracts with the Ligue 1 side and are yet to receive an offer of an extension to their current deals at the Parc des Princes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to ESPN FC, PSG are preparing for life without the South American stalwarts - who have been so influential in forging the club's domestic dominance over the past decade.

Silva has reportedly been left in limbo regarding the club's plans with him beyond the current season. The 35-year-old Brazil international has been with PSG since 2012 and has gone on to play 292 times for Les Parisiens.

Cavani is reportedly in a similar position with his future still uncertain. The Uruguayan had previously been in sporting director Leonardo's long term plans, however recent injury woes have prompted a rethink.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

With Argentina international forward Marco Icardi arriving at the club on the loan from Inter Milan this summer and hoping to secure a permanent transfer, PSG have a reliable and more long term option to Cavani in the ranks.

The former Napoli forward still has admirers in Europe with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid credited with interest in his services in recent years.

However, a move to Major League Soccer could be on the horizon with David Beckham's franchise Inter Miami heavily linked with the 32-year-old - who could go on to be a high profile, marquee signing for the fledgling American outfit.