Paul Pogba 'Almost Certain' to Miss Manchester United's Clash With Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is almost certain to miss the club's match against Liverpool next week.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since United's 1-1 draw against Arsenal, where it was revealed soon after that Pogba had actually been playing for a number of weeks despite having a minor injury.

Pogba is currently undergoing warm weather rehabilitation as he looks to speed up his recovery, but The Daily Mail claim that the World Cup winner is still 'almost certain' to miss Manchester United's derby against Liverpool.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The midfielder recently posted a video on social media where Pogba claimed that he was close to recovery, but a final decision won't be made until he returns to Manchester United's base at Carrington next week.

Pogba's made six appearances across all competitions this season, picking up two assists in United's 4-0 win over Chelsea on the opening day of the season.

Since that result over two months ago, United have picked up just one more win in the Premier League - a 1-0 win against Leicester City - with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side currently sitting in 12th place in the league table.

Manchester United have only picked up one win within 90 minutes outside of the Premier League too, following a draw with AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League as well as their penalty shootout win over Rochdale in the Carabao Cup.

Pogba was among a handful of first-team players who featured in that penalty shootout win, but since then the France international has only been able to make one more appearance.

His absence has seen either Nemanja Matić or former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred drafted in alongside Scott McTominay, where United have suffered two defeats in three Premier League matches during Pogba's injury lay-off.