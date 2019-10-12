Police Arrest 14 England Fans Hours Before Euro 2020 Qualifier in Prague

By 90Min
October 12, 2019

Police were forced to make a series of arrests in Prague on Friday - prior to the Euro 2020 qualifier between Czech Republic and England. 

31 arrests were made by the police, with 14 of them being supporters of the Three Lions.

Gabriel Kuchta/GettyImages

According to the BBC, 3800 England fans purchased tickets for the game, but it is understood that many more travelled. 

About an hour before kick off, scenes emerged of England fans throwing bottles at armed police. A recording was played, warning English fans to stand off, but Czech police still had to advance on the group who were situated in Prague's Old Town.

Following England's shock 2-1 defeat, manager Gareth Southgate commented on the crowd events, and said: "Of course, it's always disappointing and I think I've always spoken about how we would want everybody to conduct themselves.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

"But equally, tonight, I think everybody would expect me to focus on getting my job right and make sure that I get the performance that we need from the team. So, I think some of these things are for other people to deal with."

England now head to Bulgaria on Monday for another crucial qualifier, and fan behaviour will be expected to be exemplary following the terrible scenes at the Czech capital.

