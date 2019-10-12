Rangers Assistant Reveals Steven Gerrard's Plans to Become Liverpool Manager

Rangers' assistant manager Michael Beale has explained that Steven Gerrard has a long-term aim to take over at his former club Liverpool, but he insists as things stand Jürgen Klopp is still the right man for the job.

Gerrard, 39, has spent time in Liverpool's academy system after hanging up his boots 2017, coaching some of the club's youngest players right up to their Under-18 side.

He left to take over at Rangers over a year ago and is now entering his second season at Ibrox, but Gerrard's assistant claims the Liverpool legend has already got one eye on eventually returning to Anfield as a manager.

"As a supporter of the club, Steven being a passionate supporter, we don't just support the first team, we follow it through to the U23s and 18s and we have watched some games together," Beale told the Liverpool Echo.

"We know what is going on at all the youth teams. He is the biggest Liverpool fan and at this moment in time, if he had to choose a manager, it would be Jürgen Klopp.

"I don't think Steven is looking too far ahead, it is a big job and obviously that is the dream - or rather, the aim - for him long term to manage the club.

"But I think Steven would say himself, right now, the best manager for Liverpool Football Club is Jürgen Klopp. Long may that continue."

Gerrard will have a reunion with his former side this weekend as he prepares to play in a charity match between Liverpool and Rangers, raising money for the club's respective foundations.

The 39-year-old will unsurprisingly be turning out for Liverpool at Ibrox, but he's also hinted that he could make a surprise cameo in Rangers' colours during the game.